Dundalk FC 'devastated' at passing of Harry Taaffe

Dundalk FC have this evening confirmed the passing of well-known staff member and groundsman Harry Taaffe.

The club took to social media to express their devastation at the news.

‪"We’re absolutely devastated to confirm that Harry Taaffe has tragically passed away. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Maria, Orla, Elaine, Shane and Harry’s family.

"Harry was an integral part of our club and his passing has left us all numb. Rest easy H. You’ll live forever in our hearts.‬"