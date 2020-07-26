Dundalk FC issue appeal to help trace Harry Taaffe

Dundalk FC is seeking the public’s help to trace the whereabouts of their popular groundsman and videographer, Harry Taaffe.

Harry left his home at 10am on Saturday and has not been in contact with anyone since then. He was driving a white Peugeot Expert van, with an 06 LH 11318 reg.

"We’re appealing on our supporters to share this post. If anyone has any information, we ask you to urgently contact us through our social media channels."