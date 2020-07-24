'Significant outcome' for Louth Gardai and CAB at High Court

As part of Operation Stratus and ongoing investigations targeting assets linked with organised criminal activity in the Louth area, a case was brought by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) before the High Court in Dublin on Monday.



During proceedings Orders under Proceeds of Crime legislation were made forfeiting, and appointing CAB as receiver for sale of, two mobile homes valued at €20,000 each, an Audi A.6 valued at €20,000 and an Audi A.6 valued at €14,000.



The assets had been identified during ongoing investigations targeting criminal groups involved in the sale and distribution of controlled drugs and feud related activity in Drogheda as part of ‘Operation Stratus’. The case was referred to the Criminal Assets Bureau for investigation by a local Divisional Asset Profiler attached to the Louth Garda Division.



Following this phase of the investigation Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan, Louth Division said: “This was a significant outcome for Gardaí from Drogheda targeting those involved in organised crime. It further demonstrates the value of Divisional Garda Asset Profilers and the Criminal Assets Bureau working in parallel with our local investigating team as part of ‘Operation Stratus’. This approach will continue in the future. Gardaí in Drogheda would appeal to anyone with information on those in our community living on the proceeds of crime to contact Drogheda Garda Station (041) 987 4200, the Criminal Assets Bureau 01-6663266 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”