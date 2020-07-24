Tourism boost for North East as access to OPW sites 'free or available at a reduced cost'

Admission to a number of OPW sites in the North East will become free or available at a reduced cost from Monday until the end of the year to help local tourism, according to a Louth Deputy.

Fergus O’Dowd said the move comes as part of the Government’s July Stimulus Plan in an effort to encourage domestic tourists to come to the North East and support the tourism economy.

Deputy O’Dowd said: “I am delighted to confirm this measure will take effect from Monday, 27th July and will remain in force until the end of the year.

“My Fine Gael colleague, Minister of State with responsibility for Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan, has brought this in to support to the domestic Irish tourism economy and to provide a greater appeal to Irish people to stay at home and take staycations and short breaks within Ireland particularly over the next six months.

“Visitor sites in the care of the OPW both here and all around the country are highly prized by Irish people. This new initiative as part of the Government’s July Stimulus will appeal to people who are looking for a different holiday experience that has something for everyone.”

Deputy O’Dowd continued: “The OPW manages 70 visitor sites around the country including iconic historic locations like the Bru na Boinne and Old Mellifont Abbey sites.

“These sites play a very significant part of the cultural and heritage tourism offering and last year attracted a total of over 9.3m visitors, many of them foreign tourists.

“Hopefully Louth and Meath can capitalise on our wonderful local attraction by making it more accessible for those on a budget who are looking for an enjoyable way to spend their 2020 holidays.

“The economy has suffered a huge shock because of Covid-19 and this is particularly the case in the Tourism sector where so many people depend on a strong visitor economy to provide them with jobs.

“Government have identified the need to act quickly and decisively in support of the tourism sector and the OPW heritage sites will play a part in that by making it attractive cost-wise for individuals and families to visit and for Tour Operators who wish to bring organised groups.”

Minister O’Donovan said: “As a society, we have all endured a huge amount in the past few months and I’m hoping with this measure to remind people of what’s on their doorstep here in Ireland and encourage them to help Ireland’s tourism industry to make it through 2020 and come back with a real bang in 2021.

“Hopefully people will be able to discover something new or maybe they’ll be able to relive a childhood experience with their own families but I’d encourage everyone to get out there and see what Ireland has to offer.”