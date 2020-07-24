REPORT: Dundalk woman Lisa Smith faces additional charge

According to RTE news today, Dundalk woman Lisa Smith is to face an additional charge of alleged terrorist financing.

At a sitting of Dublin District Court today, it was heard that Ms Smith faces the additional charge, which relates to "an alleged offence within the Irish state in 2015 in the sum of €800."

The 38-year-old is also accused of being a member of ISIS.

Lisa Smith was in court today. Her solicitor said he was "seeking a one-week adjournment".

Ms Smith was remanded on bail for a further week and is due before Dublin District Court next Friday, July 31.