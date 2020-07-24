Aaron Brady told a "litany of lies" - barrister says during Prosecution closing speech

The man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe has told a "litany of lies" for his own advantage, a barrister has told the Central Criminal Court.

Lorcan Staines SC for the prosecution began his closing speech to the jury of six men and seven women this morning and called on them to put emotion aside as they engage in a cold, analytical assessment of the evidence. He described the accused man Aaron Brady as a "skilled and practiced liar" who takes real events and superimposes them onto falsehoods.

Aaron Brady (29) from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe who was then a member of An Garda Siochana on active duty on January 25, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth. Mr Brady has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques on the same date and at the same location.

Counsel asked the jury to consider the prosecution's claim that Mr Brady had money worries at the time of the robbery because he needed to pay compensation for an upcoming court case and wanted to buy a car for his then girlfriend Jessica King. Mr Staines said one of the first things Mr Brady said when he got in the box was that he had worked "constantly" since leaving school aged 16 and had never been on the dole for more than a month.

Mr Staines said the jury can see that this was a lie because Mr Brady told gardai in February 2013 that he was having difficulties with employment and was on the dole in Northern Ireland getting e50 (£45Stg) per week coming up to Christmas 2012. Mr Staines described this as a "stupid lie" but said it is important because on one of the most important days in Mr Brady's life the first thing he did was try to convince the jury of something that wasn't true.

He said: "He has told you a litany of lies, big lies, little lies, clever lies, stupid lies, but all lies told for the same purpose, the advantage of Aaron Brady."



Mr Staines is continuing his speech to the jury.