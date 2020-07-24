Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, July 24, 2020

The death has occurred of Kay Cassidy (née McNally), Willow Grove, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Kay, much loved wife of Cathal, dear mother of Fergal, Aine, Una and Brian and loving granny of Caoimhe, Oran, Brónagh, Sorcha, Niamh, Aoise, Devin and Clara and sister of May, James, Julia, Bridget, Patsy Bernie, Margaret, Frankie, Sean Joan, Pauline, Gerard and the late Peter. Kay will be sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, daughters in law Diane and Estelle, son in law Mark, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

House Private

Due to the continued Government Restrictions on numbers, Kay’s Funeral will take place on Saturday at 11am in St. Fursey’s Church Haggardstown for family and friends only. It can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/Haggardstown