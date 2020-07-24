Motoring
Applegreen offering fuel at 24.7cent per litre as part of birthday celebration
As part of its birthday celebrations today, filling station giant Applegreen are offering all fuel at 24.7c per litre for one hour only at certain locations throughout the day.
Each hour a new location where the offer is being held will be updated on their social media pages.
Applegreen have 24 locations around the country including two filling stations of the M1 motorway at Castlebellingham -northbound and southbound.
