McGreehan: 'July Stimulus package will retain and create jobs in Louth'

Louth Senator Erin McGreehan says she welcomes the announcement of the July Stimulus package today.

The package is worth €5.2 billion and will encourage job creation and retention in areas worst hit from the unprecedented challenges brought about by COVID-19.

“I fully welcome the stimulus package announced by government today. The challenges faced by thousands of business owners, their employees, and others in communities dependent on a functioning economy are unprecedented.

“It is important the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has been extended to the end of March 2021. This is vital to so many who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

“The Business Restart Grant is being increased to up to €25,000 and more businesses will now qualify. This is an important measure for small and medium sized businesses as well as their employees."

She added: “I welcome the measures which will encourage people to stay in hotels or dine out in restaurants in Ireland. Our hospitality sector has taken a major hit from the pandemic. This measure will see more people spending in our local restaurants and hotels which will be a positive change.

“There will be a large capital spend between now and the end of the year. The investment in capital projects will be a massive boost to both jobs in the area and see the delivery of key projects.

“The coronavirus pandemic has brought about unprecedented challenges. I believe this jobs stimulus package along with the programme of government, and the dedication of the Irish people, will see us overcome the coronavirus and the economic challenges that it has brought to our country,” concluded Senator McGreehan.