Louth TD fails in bid for Leas Ceann Comhairle role

Local TD Fergus O'Dowd has been beaten to the role of Leas Ceann Comhairle by Galway West Independent TD Catherine Connolly this afternoon.

Deputy Connolly was elected as Leas Ceann Comhairle despite Fine Gael's own Fergus O'Dowd being the agreed government candidate, according to Daniel McConnell of the Irish Examiner.

It has been described as a "significant blow to the government".