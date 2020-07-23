Louth Cllr: 'A mental health crisis is the next pandemic we face and we must act now'

"Grief, social isolation, emotional distress, and indeed anxiety have become part of everyday life during Covid-19", that's according to local councillor Sean Kelly.

Speaking following his motion at this month's Louth County Council meeting, Cllr Seán Kelly said: "We face a serious crisis in mental health when this pandemic is over, in fact it’s the next pandemic we face. The Mental Health Reform group have said the number of people who suffer from some form of mental health illness will increase from 1 in 5 to 1 in 3.

"My motion at Monday’s meeting of Louth County Council was to lead the charge in this fight and establish a special taskforce with all relevant stakeholders and agencies to combat the incoming crisis and encourage positive mental health and well-being. Following the advice of CEO Joan Martin that the HSE would be best placed to lead this taskforce, I have now written to local HSE management and asked that they take the lead on this as a matter of urgency."