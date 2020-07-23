477 dwellings added to Louth residential building stock in last year

The number of new residential addresses added to a database for County Louth in the twelve months to June 2020 was 477 according to the latest GeoView Residential Buildings Report released by GeoDirectory and EY-DKM today.

As of June, 619 residential buildings were under construction in the Wee County.

The report also showed that there were 1,082 residential property transactions in Louth in the twelve months to May 2020, of which 20.3% were new builds.

While in Louth, the average house price was €220,148.

When it comes to vacancy rates, the average in Louth was 2.9%, lower than the national average of 4.5%. Vacancy rates declined in 25 out of 26 counties in the State, with Dublin posting a slight increase of 0.1ppt. However, Dublin remains the county with the lowest residential vacancy rate in the country at 1.3%, followed by Kildare (2.0%) and Wicklow (2.9%).

Commenting on the latest GeoView Residential Building Report, Dara Keogh, Chief Executive, GeoDirectory said: “This report shows the impact that Covid-19 has had on housing supply in under six months. For the first time in several years, we have seen a drop in the number of new address points added to the GeoDirectory and a fall in construction activity compared to the previous year. Residential property transactions have also declined across the country. Time will tell whether this is just a temporary stalling of supply and demand, or if it is evidence of a long-term change.”

Annette Hughes, Director of EY-DKM Economic Advisory Services added: “While additions to the housing stock and construction activity have fallen over the past twelve months, it should also be noted that the majority of new housing stock and building activity is primarily located in Leinster and the Greater Dublin Area in particular. This may change in future depending on employment trends such as working from home. The national average house price increased by 1.2% in the twelve months to May 2020, a much slower rate than for the same period in 2019 (+5.8%). However, it is important to acknowledge the lag between a property going sale agreed and the execution of the associated contract, means that the figures reported for July and August will more fully capture any Covid-19 impacts on prices.”