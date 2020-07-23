Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, July 23, 2020

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Fogarty (née Kelly), Ard na Solais, Lis na Dara, Carrick Road, Dundalk



Suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Owenie and Annie Kelly (late of Pearse Park). Pat will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Eddie, daugters Glenda and Lisa, sons Paul, Gerard, Aidan and Matthew, sisters Anna, Margaret, Rosaleen and Joan, brothers Gene, Mickey and Martin, sons and daughters in-law, grandchildren, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence Ard na Solais, from Thursday 3pm to 8pm.

Due to continued Restrictions on Public Gatherings.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church of The Holy Redeemer on Friday at 11 o'clock in the presence of her family and close friends with Church numbers resticted to 50 people. followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery.

House Private on Friday Morning Please.