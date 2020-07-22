Ghan House in Carlingford scoops major AA award

Ghan House in Carlingford has scooped the AA Guest Accommodation of the Year award for 2020.

Led by Paul Carroll and his mother Joyce, Ghan House originally operated as a cookery school before evolving into a restaurant with rooms.

Dating back to 1727, the property oozes charm and comfort, along with stunning scenery in the walled gardens and sits less than 50 metres from the centre of the medieval village of Carlingford.

The AA uses highly trained and experienced inspectors to personally visit every AA accredited hotel for an overnight stay. The assessments of the standards of hospitality, service, cuisine, facilities and staff are the most exacting in the industry. Winners are selected in recognition of excellence in service and hospitality. They must also clearly demonstrate continuous improvement in the previous 12-18 months.

Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny was named as the AA Hotel of the Year 2020, the most prestigious prize in the Irish hospitality industry.