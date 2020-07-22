Emergency repairs to burst water main in north Louth

Irish Water say they are working to restore water supply to customers in Irish Grange on the R173 following a burst water main.

Irish Water are carrying out the emergency repairs to a burst water main impacting customers in Irish Grange on the R173 and surrounding areas.

While works are ongoing customers in these locations may experience low water pressure and/or outages for short periods today, Wednesday 22 July, until 6:00pm. It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.