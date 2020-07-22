Irish Water
Emergency repairs to burst water main in north Louth
Water
Irish Water working to restore water supply in Ardee following pipe burst
Irish Water say they are working to restore water supply to customers in Irish Grange on the R173 following a burst water main.
Irish Water are carrying out the emergency repairs to a burst water main impacting customers in Irish Grange on the R173 and surrounding areas.
While works are ongoing customers in these locations may experience low water pressure and/or outages for short periods today, Wednesday 22 July, until 6:00pm. It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on