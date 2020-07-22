Water supply disruption possible for parts of Dundalk today

Irish Water are advising that customers in Marshes Lower, parts of the Avenue Road in Dundalk and surrounding areas could experience disruption to their supply today.

Irish Water say they are carrying out a sluice valve installation which could impact customers in Marshes Lower, parts of the Avenue Road, Dundalk and surrounding areas. While works are ongoing customers in these locations may experience water low water pressure and/or outages for short periods tonight, Wednesday 22 July, from 9:00pm until 5:00am. It may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.