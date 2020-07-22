Good news! McDonald's in Dundalk reopens for dine-in service today

A selection of McDonald's restaurants across Ireland - including in Dundalk - will reopen their dine-in areas from today.

The outlets will welcome back diners who want to eat their meals at the restaurant rather than availing of the drive-thru takeaway service that many restaurants reopened in June after the Covid-19 lockdown.

A range of new safety measures have been introduced which will see customers served via table service only. Customers will be able to order directly to their table via the My McDonald’s App, at the till or kiosk.

In a statement, the restaurant outlined the new procedures: "In line with Government guidance, McDonald’s will be asking customers that choose to eat-in to leave their contact details by using their smart phone to either scan a QR code taking them to a dedicated webpage or visiting that webpage directly with the URL details provided on each table. Customers will be asked to leave the name of the lead member and the number of people within their group, a phone number, the date and time of visit and the restaurant number (identified on each table sticker).

"Social distancing measures will also be in place and, to prevent congestion, the restaurant will carefully manage the number of customers inside. When arriving, customers will be asked to use the hand sanitiser provided and follow the safety measures laid out in restaurants to help keep them, other customers and restaurant teams safe.

"These measures are on top of the existing steps in place to help protect customers, employees and delivery partner couriers:

* Hand sanitiser at the entrance to every restaurant for couriers and dine-in and takeaway customers

* Clear floor-markings and signposting inside and outside restaurants to help enable social distancing

* Touchpoints including self-order screens, card readers and doors will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes

* Perspex screens have been installed in the kitchens, service areas and Drive-thru windows and additional protective equipment has been provided for restaurant teams, including disposable gloves for people in customer and courier facing positions and face coverings

* Fewer people on each shift

* Customers are asked to use contactless payment methods as much as possible



Customers can check if their local restaurant is open for dine-in by visiting the McDonald’s restaurant locator.