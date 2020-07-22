After major €1m facelift Kavanagh Centre is now local tourism ‘jewel’

Following the completion of an extensive €1m facelift, the popular Patrick Kavanagh Centre in Inniskeen is being described as “the new jewel in the crown” of local tourism.

The contemporary new ‘mini-museum’ located in the celebrated poet’s hometown of Inniskeen reopened its doors to the public on Monday.

Visitors can expect a fully immersive experience, with memory boxes containing personal photographs and letters, interactive tables, touch screens and more used to celebrate the different stages of the poet’s life and sensitively tell the Kavanagh story.

The magic and musicality of Kavanagh’s finest poems are brought to life by an original short film featuring familiar voices, including those of Oliver Callan and John McArdle; stunning footage capturing the raw beauty of the Monaghan landscape serves as a backdrop.

A visit to Kavanagh’s final resting place in the cemetery of the former 19th century St. Mary’s Church provides a fitting conclusion. The impressive, new-look venue is also set to serve as an event space accommodating up to 200. Access to the centre will initially be limited to groups of up to five visitors at a time, with advanced booking required.

Outside the centre itself, the Patrick Kavanagh Trail features new signage allowing visitors to more easily identify key Kavanagh landmarks and enjoy a self-guided tour, whilst the adjacent Raglan Road Tea Room provides lunches, light snacks and refreshments.

It is hoped the new flagship attraction will help to keep the Kavanagh legacy alive and boost visitor numbers to the county at the same time.

“The state-of-the-art visitor experience in the Patrick Kavanagh Centre is a fitting tribute to the poet’s life and work. It provides a wonderful context for exploring the unique landscape of Monaghan that inspired so much of his work.

“I look forward to welcoming visitors to the centre where they can experience the life and work of Kavanagh for themselves,” said Darren McCreesh, the centre’s newly appointed manager.

The 6km-long Patrick Kavanagh Trail incorporates ten key sights, from Inniskeen Parish Hall to Kednaminsha National School and Shancoduff where the inspiration Kavanagh took from rural life is immortalised in a poem of the same name.

For more information, visit patrickkavanaghcentre.com or monaghantourism.com. Follow @patrickkavanaghcountry on Facebook and @kavanaghcentre on Twitter to keep up-to-date with all news and events.