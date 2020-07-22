Dundalk man hit with 15-year driving disqualification and six-month prison term

A 15-year driving disqualification was imposed on a 50-year-old local man at Naas District Court on July 1. He also received a six-month prison term from Judge Desmond Zaidan.

He was further ordered to resit the driving test once the disqualification term has expired. Patrick Stokes, whose address was given as Oakland Park, Coxs Demesne, Dundalk, was prosecuted for driving with excess alcohol and having no insurance on January 1, 2018, at Kill Hill, Kill.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the defendant has 54 previous convictions, including for seven for driving without insurance and four for driving with excess alcohol.

Sgt Kelly said the defendant was serving a 30 year disqualification at the time of this offence and this was in force when the defendant was stopped. He added the defendant’s first offence was committed in 1986.

Referring to the previous convictions, defending barrister Aisling Murphy said is “not a pretty record”,

Ms Murphy said the defendant has very little recollection of the incident.

She added he has worked in construction and had an alcohol addiction issue.