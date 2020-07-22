Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, July 22, 2020

The death has occurred of Gerald Grimes, Carraig Ard., Blackrock, Louth / Ballinrobe, Mayo

Much loved husband of Mary (née Cordial) and dear brother of Pat, Oliver, Jarlath and the late Frank, Vincent and Harold, will be sadly missed by his wife, brothers, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

House Private

Due to the continued Government Restrictions on numbers, Gerry’s Funeral will take place on Friday at 11am in St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, for family and friends.

The death has occurred of George Harmon, Dunleer, Louth

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. George, beloved husband of Louise and loving father of Sinead, Sarah, John, Bernard and Stephen. Predeceased by his father Kieran, mother Kathleen and brother John. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Kelly and Ciara, grandchildren Sean, Adam, Logan, Reece, Ben, Tadhg, Georgie, Alisha, Aryah and Lola, brother Kieran, sisters Anne, MaryRose, Bridian,brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family Funeral for George will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would like to attend but due to restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message in the Condolence section below. George's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday morning at 11am on www.dunleerparish.ie