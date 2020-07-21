New Louth councillor welcomed by Senator McGreehan

Yesterday at Louth County Council's Monthly Meeting Councillor Andrea McKevitt was officially welcomed into Louth County Council representing Dundalk Carlingford Local Electoral Area.

This change of personnel was due to Senator Erin McGreehan who last month was appointed to Seanad Éireann by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Senator McGreehan congratulated McKevitt on her co-option stating that “it is a fantastic day for all Andrea family, she has been working tirelessly in the party over the past number of years and it is great to see another women replace me”.

“I look forward to working with and supporting Andrea as she takes up this huge honour. North Louth has so much to offer, however with the effects of COVID and with the end of the transition period of Brexit only months away”.