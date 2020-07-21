Louth TD brands Govt staycation tax rebate plan 'a con job'

Sinn Féin’s Spokesperson for Tourism Imelda Munster TD has slammed the government’s staycation tax rebate plan, calling it “a con job”.

Louth Deputy Munster was commenting after details emerged in media reports which suggest that the tax rebate will only be available for those taking holidays from September onwards, excluding families who will be taking their holidays at home this year during the summer period.

Deputy Munster said:

“Today we learned that the government’s plan is only valid from September. This is ridiculous as obviously families will be taking holidays in July and August.

“Children have been off school for 6 months year, and we hope that they will be returning to school in September. Families won’t be in a position to take holidays then.

“This just shows how out of touch the government is – either that or they are deliberately introducing measures they know people won’t be able to avail of.

“The scheme is already problematic in that the tax rebate model will exclude those with less money to spend who need a cash incentive the most. Those who can already afford a holiday and intended to take one anyway will be getting rewarded for that under this plan.

“Sinn Féin’s staycation voucher plan would give €200 to every adult and €100 to every child to ensure that everyone can avail of a helping hand to enjoy a holiday this year.

“The government’s plan is problematic in terms of who will benefit, and the latest reports suggest that very few people indeed will be able to avail of this plan.

“The government needs to rethink this. They should look at Sinn Féin’s plan for staycation vouchers. Our plan would put money directly into the pockets of people who would then put that money into tills across the state in order to give a much-needed boost to the sector.

“Our plan is simple, effective and fully costed.”