Maynooth University around the hills of Omeath

Geographically, Maynooth University is a long way from Omeath in north Louth, but for the next three weeks it’ll be home to an exciting new education initiative.

Engage4Change in partnership with Maynooth University is bringing the university out into the local community as part of Communiversity (Community + University). Last Friday the university came to Omeath to talk to local women about the courses that can be delivered here.

According to the university, ‘Communiversity’ is about people - “it brings the university out into local communities where people can attend courses in the familiar surroundings of their community centres and libraries, without having to worry about exams, essays or assignments.

“Communiversity gives people the chance to discuss topics that they might wonder about everyday but don’t usually have a chance to explore in depth.”

Local studies will start next Friday July 24, 10am to 12.30pm, in the Granvue Hotel, Omeath. The course will spend the first three weeks exploring history. This will be followed by ‘economics for us’ and ‘community development’.

Tony Weekes of Maynooth University explained exactly what is going on.

“Economics is about the way we live. It’s not about growth rates, share prices, unemployment. It’s about how we create a society which is served by the economy”.

Margaret Nugent, also of Maynooth University, added: “Congratulations to Engage4Change for your initiative and determination in bringing the university into this community. Border dwellers have specialist knowledge that academia can learn from. We look forward to sharing the learning journey”.

Miriam Moffitt of Maynooth University explained the importance of the initiative.

“Engagement with communities, such as is happening in Omeath, enables people to engage with each other and with the past in a constructive and enriching way.”

She added: “It enables us to reassess our perception of history and to gain new insights into the workings and depictions of the past through different lenses”.

Helen Thompson of Omeath District Development, said: “This Communiversity Initiative could only happen through the funding we have received from the International Fund for Ireland (IFI). This enabled us to create a legacy of personal development, empowerment and positive community engagement.

“Over the next eight weeks we will test the waters to see what the possibilities are to deliver accredited courses in Omeath in the future”.

Local people who attended the launch on Sunday reacted positively. Local woman Tracy said: “I found the presentations very interesting, I am looking forward to next week”.

While Sharon added: “The ‘economics for us’ presentation made me think about economics in a different way and I want to learn more”.

And Ann explained: “I came along today out of curiosity and I loved the energy and enthusiasm of the presenters”.