Louth senator urges shoppers to use face coverings

Local Senator Erin McGreehan has urged people in retail settings to use face coverings in order to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus.

The public health guidance advises that face coverings should be worn by all customers in shops and shopping centres across the country. Retail staff will also be required to wear a face covering unless there is a partition between them and members of the public or where there is a distance of 2 metres between them and members of the public.

She commented: “I welcome the guidance from government that face coverings should be worn in retail settings. This public health advice will only serve to slowdown the transmission of this deadly virus.



“Regulations are being drafted by government in order to enforce the wearing of face coverings. There has been a high take up of face coverings on public transport and I hope people will continue this in retail settings. I appreciate for medical reasons not everyone can wear a face covering and this should be acknowledged in the regulations.

“The Irish public and our scarifies during lockdown are the primary reason we reopened and got back to some sort of normalcy in our daily lives. In order to continue this reopening of society and businesses we need to adopt regular face coverings in retail stores or other locations in which physical distancing is not possible,” concluded Senator McGreehan.