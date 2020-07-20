Dundalk FC announce new partnership with John McCabe Nissan

Dundalk FC has announced a new sponsorship agreement with local car dealership John McCabe Nissan.



The partnership will see John McCabe Nissan provide Dundalk manager Vinny Perth and chief operations officer Martin Connolly with a 201 Nissan Qashqai and Lilywhites kitman Noel Walsh with a 201 Nissan NV300 van.



Robert McCabe, the Dealer Principal at John McCabe Nissan, said: “In preparation for the pre-sale of 171 vehicles, John McCabe Nissan opened our doors on the Coe’s Road in Dundalk in late 2016.



“With the development of our showroom still underway at the time, it was a difficult period for us but the support we received locally, from the people of Dundalk and its surrounding areas, was, and has been, phenomenal.



“We are delighted to be in a position now to support a local team and community who have given us so much support over the last four and a half years. We are huge believers in supporting the people and communities that support our business and are very excited about the partnership with Dundalk FC.”



The John McCabe Nissan logo will be displayed on the sleeve of Dundalk’s home and away kits while the two organisations will also join together to produce engaging social media content.



David Minto, the chief business officer at Dundalk FC, said he was excited by the potential of the partnership.



“I am delighted to welcome John McCabe Nissan as our new car partner. In the current climate, it’s fantastic that such a huge brand has agreed to come on board and everybody at the club is looking forward to growing this relationship over the next few seasons.”



John McCabe Nissan is a family run business with garages on Coe’s Road, Dundalk and Newgrange Business Park, Drogheda which stock a huge selection of used cars which are all serviced and prepared to the very highest standards.

For further information, visit the JohnMcCabe Nissan website at https://www.johnmccabemotors. ie/