How the National Lottery impacted Louth in 2019

According to the latest figures from the National Lottery, 52,000 people in Louth, on average, play National Lottery games every week with €20.3m prizes won on average and €1.7m approximately paid to local retailers in commission.

While those are the tantalising headline figures, the work of the National Lottery in the local community has been constant, with the Maria Goretti Foundation in Lordship one of the local recipients of funding from them.

Parents of children with intellectual, physical or sensory disabilities are often in need of services that provide residential respite care, and the late John Hanlon of Hanlon Transport was conscious of the lack of a respite centre in north Louth.

In collaboration with the HSE and other agencies, the respite centre opened in September 2014, and is built on a one-acre site acquired as a gift from Monica McDermott, late of Dundalk. It’s a purpose-built facility with eight bedrooms that operates under the auspices of the HSE and is currently managed by Rehab Care.

When it opened, the foundation applied to the National Lottery for funds to buy a fully adaptable wheelchair minibus, to service the children coming to stay at the centre.