Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, July 20, 2020

The death has occurred of Tom Murphy, Saint Gerard's Square, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of Carlingford Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents James and Kathleen, brother Jim, grandaughter Melissa, grandson Damien, He will be sadly missed by his loving family, sons Fintan, Damien and Thomas, brother John Murphy, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home from 2pm to 6pm on Monday afternoon. Removal on Tuesday afternoon at 1.10pm proceeding on foot (via) his late residence St. Gerard's Square to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

The death has occurred of Teresa Scanlon, Glenwood, Dublin Road, Dundalk / Gurteen, Sligo

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Deeply and sincerely regretted by her nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Teresa’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her relatives and close friends only.