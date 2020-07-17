Louth gardai launch appeal for missing teen

Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Jade Rolon, who is missing from the Monasterboice area since the 15th July, 2020.

Jade is described as 5ft 8” in height, of medium build, with dark shoulder length hair. It’s understood she was wearing black leggings and a black jacket with black fur at the time of her disappearance.

Gardaí believe she may currently be in the Drogheda area and are appealing for anyone with information to contact Drogheda Garda Station (041) 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.