Missing
Louth gardai launch appeal for missing teen
Missing
Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Jade Rolon, who is missing from the Monasterboice area since the 15th July, 2020.
17/07/2020
Search our Archive
Missing
Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Jade Rolon, who is missing from the Monasterboice area since the 15th July, 2020.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on