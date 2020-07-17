ANSWERED: Do you have to wear a face mask when out shopping?

With the announcement that Phase 4 of the reopening was being delayed, new regualtions were also introduce for the wearing of face masks.

From July 16, face coverings should be worn by all customers in shops and shopping centres across the country. Retail staff will also be required to wear a face covering unless there is a partition between them and members of the public or where there is a distance of two metres between them and members of the public.

As of Friday, regulations with details on enforcement and penalties were not in place but were in the process of being drafted.

Wearing a cloth face covering is also recommended in situations where it is difficult to practise social distancing.

Face coverings are required on public transport. Punishments for failing to wear a mask on public transport could bring a fine of up to €2,500, or up to a six-month prison sentence.

Cloth face coverings are not suitable for children under the age of 13 and anyone who:

* has trouble breathing

* is unconscious or incapacitated

* is unable to remove it without help

* has special needs and who may feel upset or very uncomfortable wearing the face covering