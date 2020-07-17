Louth gardai arrest two and seize more than €10,000 worth of drugs and cash

Gardaí in Louth have seized €6,300 worth of suspected cannabis and more than €4,000 in cash as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Drogheda area.



On Thursday the Divisional Drug Unit at Drogheda conducted a search of a house in Drogheda and seized suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of approximately €2,300.



The plants were found in the attic of the property and growing equipment associated with cultivation was also seized this included a fan and lights.



One man in his late 20s was arrested and detained at Drogheda Garda Station.



In a follow up search, the divisional drugs unit seized €4,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and €4,100 cash at a house in Slane, Co Meath at approximately 9.30pm on Thursday July 16.



One man also in his later 20s was arrested in connection with this seizure and was detained at Drogheda Garda Station.



Both men have since been released from custody and files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.



The drugs seized during these searches are subject to analysis.



This investigation was carried out under Operation Stratus, which is focused on combating organised crime activity in Drogheda.