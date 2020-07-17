Education
Leaving Cert results to be out three weeks later than usual
File photo
This year's Leaving Certificate results will be published on September 7, three weeks later than usual, and CAO offers will be made on September 11.
This coming Monday a student portal will be opened to allow students register to receive Calculated Grades.
More than 450,000 grades have to be processed and checked for 61,000 students who have applied to receive Calculated Grades.
