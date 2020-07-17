'Employee Appreciation Cruises' on Carlingford Lough

The Newry and Dundalk Chambers of Commerce have come together to support the launch of a series of unique Employee Appreciation Cruises taking place on Carlingford Lough this summer.

The two-hour evening cruises, offered by Carlingford Lough Ferry, will showcase the beauty of the Lough and the historic Haulbowline Lighthouse, which will be externally illuminated nightly during August. The illumination of Haulbowline is an initiative of the Newry Maritime Association.

James McArevey, PRO, explained: “We are extremely proud that Haulbowline is the only wave washed lighthouse in Ireland or Britain to be externally illuminated. The illumination is now in its fifth consecutive year. This August, the lighthouse will be bathed in blue light as a special tribute to all frontline workers across the island who have risked their own lives to serve others during the Covid 19 pandemic. We wish Carlingford Lough Ferry well with their Lough and Lighthouse Cruises”.

The cruises will be a spectacular sight and an uplifting experience for anyone who gets the chance to take part. Emma Mullen-Marmion, President of Newry Chamber of Commerce and Trade commented “These are very challenging times for many businesses. This includes those who kept their doors open throughout lockdown and those that had to furlough staff. We had to postpone our own Greater Newry Employee awards ceremony in June, so we are very happy to support the launch of the Employee Appreciation Cruises with Carlingford Lough Ferry. We would encourage businesses to get involved to bring staff together and reconnect in a unique setting”.

Paddy Malone from Dundalk Chamber of Commerce said “The Chamber has championed greater North South co-operation to boost tourism in this region, which we feel has so much potential. We are delighted to see Carlingford Lough Ferry add the lighthouse cruises to their existing services. We are happy to support the project in any way we can.



The available dates for corporate bookings are 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 21st, 22nd, 28th and 29th August. Departure times will be 7.45pm from Greencastle and 8.05pm from Greenore. Businesses can book the exclusive use of the cruise or purchase group tickets. Dates are also available to the public on August 1st and 2nd and these cruises can be booked online at https://lighthouse-cruises.eventbrite.ie.

There will also be live music on board. Refreshments and catering options can also be booked on request. To comply with social distancing protocols, the normal passenger capacity of 250 has been reduced by approximately 50% and intensive cleaning will be carried out.

If you would like more information about corporate bookings, please email info@carlingfordferry.com