Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, July 17, 2020

The death has occurred of Patsy Lynch, Stickillen, Ardee

Peacefully following a short illness and surrounded by his family. Patsy is predeceased by his brother Micky and sister May, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, sons Richard, Bryan and Niall, grandchildren Séana, Úna, Oisin, Shauna, Aaron, Keith, Lorcan, Cormac and Bronagh, daughters-in-law Wendy, Angela and Mairead, brothers Peter, Tom and John, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Patsy Rest in Peace

Patsy will repose at his residence on Thursday (16th) from 5-9pm and Friday (17th) from 3-9pm. People are welcome to attend reposing and are asked to please respect and adhere to the Government and HSE advice on social distancing etc.

House Private on Saturday Morning Funeral Mass on Saturday, 18th at 11am

The death has occurred of Stephen Rafferty, London and formerly Mullahattina, Carlingford

Peacefully at The Whittington Hospital, London. Lovingly cared for by the dedicated staff of Nazareth House Nursing Home, Finchley, London for the past 10 years. Predeceased by his mother Annie, father Stephen, brothers Pat, Sean and Owen and his sister Mary. Stevie will be sadly missed by his brother Hugh, sister Anna, sister-in-law Elizabeth, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Arriving at St. James's Church, Grange on Friday evening for Funeral Prayers at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. In line with Government regulations numbers will be strictly restricted during the Funeral Mass. Please observe social distancing guidelines.