Louth County Council looking to install more town centre parklets

Louth County Council have revealed that they hope to add more parklets in the town centre following the installation of a first one outside a cafe on Crowe Street last week.

The parklet is a timber and walled-off outdoor seated area for the public which is positioned across five parking spots adjoining the footpath.

Speaking at last week’s Dundalk Municipal District meeting in An Táin Arts centre, Council operations spokesperson Mark Johnson said parklets are “something we are applying for funding for at the minute. We don’t know if we’ve been successful yet. Once we know we’ll let you know.”

He added: “We are hoping to get funding for five from now until September. They are not designed for winter and if we don’t look after them they’ll disintegrate.

“Anyone can apply for one if they complete a section 254 license. A number of businesses have put them in through the BIDS office.”

Mr Johnson also stated that they are looking into possibility of including Carlingford in the scheme.

Councillor Maria Doyle had brought up the situation with parklets, asking if there was any possible insurance liability on the part of the council due to people “taking coffees and drinks” across the footpath into the parklet.

She also added that the parklet on Crowe Street “looks great” and now was the “time to be innovative in how our businesses manage the Covid crisis and be creative in how we deal with things.”

Cllr Doyle did request that the parklets be added to the regular operations report from now on.

“We should be informed and (it should be) included in our report. We’re not just here to rubber stamp things. We’re here to help with such innovation.”

Council spokesperson Mark Johnson responded that the first parklet arrived on Crowe Street ahead of schedule - within just seven days - but it can be added to the report from now on.