Dundalk Municipal District motion passed in support of M1 Park and Ride

A motion to approve the Part 8, Park and Ride plan at Junction 16 of the M1 motorway was passed at last week’s Dundalk Municipal District meeting.

However, Cllr Maria Doyle felt that there was a need for more design detail needed before she could approve it. She explained how the “devil is in the details”, adding: “I don’t see the level of it so I can’t stand over it and support.”

Responding on behalf of Louth County Council, Frank Pentony said there was no requirement to give full details on a Part 8 plan at this stage of the process.

Cllr Doyle said her main issues concerned the impact of lighting and noise on surrounding areas and homes.

She also quizzed whether “if this facility goes ahead, will people stop parking out on the road?”

Green Party councillor Marianne Butler supported the motion, saying: “I’m quite happy to work through the issues and happy to support it…. “(it’s) currently an unsafe situation parking on the hard shoulder…. “(this will offer) security for people and their property.”

Adding an impassioned voice in support of the motions, Sinn Fein Cllr Tomas Sharkey said: “We’ve sat at these meetings over the last number of years and complained about people leaving their cars at the sides of roads to get buses to go to Dublin - they need something.

“I wish Matthews bus could collect everybody from the front door of their house every morning, but that’s not the case. People will be carpooling. Not everyone works within walking distance of Connolly Station, so they’re going to have to find a way.

“There have been considerations about noise and lighting. I’ve been here long enough to remember discussing the design of the motorway around Dundalk and the Castleblayney road and looking at noise… so I’ve been through it a couple of times, with Rockmashall and Ballymac too.”

Cllr Sharkey added that he believes that “the best engineering solutions will be found”, going further to say that the park and ride facility was “the best solution” and “there’s demand from the public since I’ve been here since 2003.”

Speaking about the possibility of letting the opportunity slip by, cllr Sharkey referred back to the last recession.

“I was in the council chamber before 2007 and when they delayed things around 2007, we had to wait a full council generation to get back to even talking about.”

“I’m not saying this has been rushed - it has been considered. I think the Chief Executive’s (Joan Martin) considerations about this have been very considered.

“A lot of time and effort went into it. I’m not making little of people’s observations or submissions. They’ve raised issues, but at least they have been responded to and will be continued to be responded to as we get them.”