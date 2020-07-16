McKevitt: ‘The Cooley peninsula needs a voice on Louth County Council’

It took a sleepless Saturday night before Andrea McKevitt finally decided to put herself forward to fill the vacant Fianna Fail seat on Louth County Council.

At that point, newly-selected Senator - and fellow Cooley peninsula woman - Erin McGreehan had just gotten the nod for the Oireachtas job as the new Government was forming, when 23-year-old Andrea McKevitt got a phone call.

“It was my good friend Cllr Seán Kelly,” remembers Cllr McKevitt, “I ran his campaign in 2019 and he said to me ‘you have to run for the Council Co-option, now is your time’. From there the phone calls started coming in from the membership all over Cooley and North Louth area offering their support and assistance. After a night of little sleep, the next morning I decided I was going to throw my hat in the ring.”

While her final selection may have been swift in coming, Andrea has been involved in local politics a longtime.

She also completed a three-year accountancy and finance degree in DkIT in 2017 and prior to that she studied at Bush Post Primary School, and Rampark N.S. She now works at local accountancy firm Frank Lynch and Company.

Politics was something she says she learned from her grandfather Steffie at a young age.

“It was his deep interest that sparked mine and it’s a bond we have that is unique in most grandfather and granddaughter relationships and that is something I have always cherished,” adds Andrea, who lives in Gyles Quay.

When asked what she has done in local politics, she smiles and starts listing off her bona fides.

“What haven’t I done at this stage? I have been local cumann Secretary the Cooley Comhairle Ceantair Secretary, the Secretary to the Comhairle Dáil Ceantair and the Constituency’s representative to our National Ard Comhairle. I have also been heavily involved in the revival of Louth Ógra and more recently the Director of Elections for Seán Kelly in 2019 and Declan Breathnach in 2020.”

She’s done the hard graft behind the scenes - that much is clear - therefore it is little surprise that when asked who has inspired her, she names a possibly little-known fellow local Fianna Fail ‘grafter’.

“Maria McShane. Not a name that may be instantly recognisable. Maria worked in Declan Breathnach’s office for four years. She was heavily involved in Louth GAA and rehab services for many years also. I’ve seen firsthand the care and compassion she has for people and their problems and the lengths she goes to help them. She often brought constituents' problems and concerns home with her. Nothing is ever too much for Maria and she doesn’t look for any credit, recognition or reward for her work, she just loves helping people! The world would be a much better place if we had more people of her calibre and dedication.”

While she “toyed” with the idea of running in the 2019 local elections, Andrea says she’s fully aware of the issues facing her local area.

“The Cooley peninsula needs a voice on Louth County Council. We need to address the everyday problems affecting people’s lives. The roads, illegal dumping, community facilities, youth and elderly services and proper planning that accommodates local needs, are some of the issues, requiring urgent attention.

“I want to be on the ground working and accessible, I have no interest in photoshoots or self-promotion, I am here to serve the people and that is what I will endeavour to do. When you consider someone like Peter Savage, he spent 40 years looking after our community and barely needed to canvas come election time, when the ballot boxes would open it was clear the work was already done.”