OBITUARY: Noel Curtis was a well-known and very popular figure across Dundalk

Noel Curtis, who died suddenly at his home in Seafield Lawns on June 14th was a member of a well-known Dundalk family.

A staunch supporter of Dundalk FC throughout his life, Noel ran his own successful fast food business on the Castletown Road for many years.

Aged 73, Noel was a well known and popular figure, and the sudden nature of his passing evoked widespread sympathy, reflected in the number and sincerity of the expressions of condolences posted on RIP in the lockdown days after his death.

Coming in the middle of a family of seven of John and Eileen Curtis, from Oliver Plunkett Park, Noel attended the nearby De La Salle primary school.

Like many in his era, work, rather than further education was the priority, and Noel's first job was in the family owned ladies and gents shoe shop in Clanbrassil Street run by the McGrath brothers.

It was there that Noel's love of shoes was nurtured, but so too was his penchant for hard work that remained with him for the remainder of his life and embraced a number of jobs necessitating different skills.

From McGrath's he moved to GEC in Dunleer, then at the height of it's success, producing a wide range of household goods, and where Noel worked for many years in production.

His career then took a completely different direction when he went to work for Alex Nordone in L'isle de France, a popular food outlet in Clanbrassil Street where Noel's dedication and meticulous attention to detail was acknowledged in a managerial role he was assigned.

Seeing the growth in demand for fast food, and displaying a hidden enterprising initiative, Noel opened his own business, appropriately known as "Noel's Food Bar" on Castletown Road in 1987, a takeaway business that he built up through hard work and the support of his family for 17 years until he sold the outlet in 2004.

His intention was to retire, but when asked, he returned to work for a number of years in a well known restaurant in Castleblayney until he finally retired at the age of 67.

From boyhood, Noel was actively involved in sport, with boxing his first love, first with the Saint. Nicholas Club and later Saint Philomena’s where he joined his brothers, Gerry and Jimmy in the ring.

Highly regarded as a formidable opponent, especially when provoked, Noel won a number of honours in his age category.

His love of football, particularly soccer, was encouraged by his father by attending Oriel Park, and he played at juvenile and junior level, most notably with Celtic (formerly Demesne Celtic), a team managed by his brother Gerry, and in which another brother, Jimmy also played to win the Summer League Division II title in 1968 when the League was at the height of it's popularity.

When he hung up his playing boots, Noel's love of the game caused him to take up refereeing, a role he undertook for many years at minor and junior level, and with his brothers, Gerry and Jimmy formed a unique combination, the only trio of brothers to referee at the same time.

Having three daughters of his own, and realising the limited opportunities in sport for girls, Noel became involved in the formation of the first ladies teams in the town, playing under the Dundalk FC banner, and he managed, coached and was a father figure mentor to a number of teams who achieved prominence in the budding years of the national ladies leagues.

At Noel's heart throughout his life, and taking second place to his family, was his dedication to the fortunes of Dundalk FC, for he was no fair well supporter, who only came on board in the best years.

Noel was ever present, a loyal season ticket holder, and a willing contributor to every fundraising initiative promoted by the club.

It is therefore a source of comfort to his family and many friends that he was able to relish the unprecedented success of the Stephen Kenny era, hardly ever missing a fixture, home or away, and sharing with friends very special moments in recent seasons when, after a notable achievement, Noel found it hard to control the emotion that was deep rooted in his heart for the club.

It was a passion he shared with his family, not just his brothers, Gerry, Jimmy and Tony, who runs buses to all away games, but his daughters, Elaine, Ashling and Niamh, and when his only grandson, Harry was born last year he couldn't wait to get him fitted out in the 'black and white'.

His love of the game extended to the national team, and he joined the Tony O'Kane 'Irish army' that formed round the Century Bar, travelling initially to the World Cup in the USA in '94 and subsequently to many countries including Poland in 2012, and France in 2016.

Great affection

Noel will be remembered with great affection by many, especially his close friends, for the manner in which he stoutly defended his convictions and his principles even against overwhelming odds, for when it came to debating football knowledge, he had few peers.

Even though Noel had some health problems in recent years, the impact of his sudden passing has been heartbreaking for his beloved wife of over 50 years, Noeleen (nee Griffin) who is originally from Faughart and his daughters, Elaine, Ashling and Niamh for he was, as they said themselves, the rock in their lives, who, especially at Christmas, made it a very special time that they will forever cherish.

He is also survived by brothers, Gerard, Jimmy and Tony (all Dundalk), sisters, Rose Casey (Dundalk) and Ann McKenna and Marie Charity (both Luton), grandson, Harry, uncle, Oliver, son-in-law, Christopher and daughter-in-law, Rachael, relatives and friends.

Having reposed at his home, Noel's remains were taken to the Holy Family Church where Requiem Mass was offered under Covid restrictions by Administrator, Very Rev. Cormac McNamara with the Readings led by Ashling and Rachael and the very moving eulogy delivered by Elaine.

The soloist was Olivia Finnegan, accompanied by Paudie Breen.

Noel's remains had been taken to Oriel Park on route from hospital to his home where friends and supporters formed a guard of honour, and as the cortege left his home, neighbours in Seafield Lawns paid their own tribute.

Burial took place in Saint Fursey's cemetery.

Month's Mind Mass will be held in the Holy Family Church on July 25th at 10.00 a.m.