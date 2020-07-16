Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, July 16, 2020

The death has occurred of Olive O'Connor (née Ledwith), Laurel Brook Gardens and formerly of Faughart., Dundalk



Olive O’Connor (née Ledwith), Laurel Brook Gardens, Dundalk and formerly of Faughart, Co Louth. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Castleross Nursing Home, 15th July 2020. Olive, beloved wife of the late Dan, dear mother of Sean, Mairead, Dessie, Brendan, Elizabeth, Kevin, Caroline and the late Paul and baby Mary, adored granny of Gary, Orla, Michelle, Conor, Shane, Gavin, Clare, Cathy, Emer, Emily, Gerard, Thomas, Fiona, Anne, Rachel, Ciaran, Sean, Daniel, Anna, Cormac, and Éadaoin, great-granny of Noel, Ryan, Iona, Dáire, Ré, Naoise, Caden, Sean, Lucy, Luke, April and sister of Tom, Kathleen Robinson, Mary Forde, Monica Robinson, and the late George, Betty Loddick and Ann Garvey. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, brother, sisters, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to the continued government restrictions on numbers, Olive’s Funeral will take place on Friday at 11.30am in St Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, for family only. It can be viewed on www.faughartparish.ie/live-video/