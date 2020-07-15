Fyffes launch search to discover Ireland’s best banana bread recipe

Recognising how popular home baking is amongst families, Dundalk-based fruit importers Fyffes has launched a search to discover Ireland’s best banana bread recipe.



Joining them in what they term the ‘Great Banana Bread Bake Off’ is well-known television chef, Donal Skehan whose programmes are a favourite amongst viewers and amateur cooks.



Aware that home baking has ranked alongside gardening and redecorating as one of the most popular activities in recent months – and that banana bread has been one of the most sought-after recipes online – the call to mums, dads and children throughout Louth and across the country has the aim of discovering some of the secrets that make banana bread so popular.



Reward will go to the overall winner and best junior baker with recognition for originality in a number of other areas. Entries are open from July 20th - 27th with winners to be announced on July 31st. Further details can be had online at www.fyffes.com/news/article/ fyffes-great-banana-bread- bake-off