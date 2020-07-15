Dundalk Marshes Shopping Centre 'cleans-up' with prestigious award win

Marshes Shopping Centre cleaned-up at a prestigious awards ceremony in London for its work in maintaining the highest standards for customers.

The iconic Dundalk landmark was a finalist in the highly-respected Kimberly-Clarke Golden Service Awards 2020, and won its category.

Momentum Support, which provides contract cleaning services at Marshes, won the award in the less than one million square foot category for its work at the popular centre.

Centre manager Seán Farrell paid tribute to the internal Marshes housekeeping team for their work in helping secure the coveted award.

“Marshes takes its responsibilities to customers very seriously and believes its bright environment has helped shape its success,” he said.

“Momentum Support and our in-house team have demonstrated wonderfully high standards in helping maintain Marshes and they consistently improve the shopping experience for customers.

“We are delighted. To reach the final was wonderful, but to win an award is an absolutely fantastic achievement.

“It is also testament to everybody at Marshes and I thank all involved here for their strong support and commitment.”

Taking place every two years, the awards ceremony provides an opportunity for in-house cleaning teams and contract cleaners to showcase their excellence and set the benchmark for exceptional standards.

This year’s event took place at the prestigious London Hilton in Mayfair.

Over its 30 year history, the Kimberly-Clark Golden Service Awards have become the most the most sought-after accolades in the cleaning industry.

Despite the nearby border, Marshes has been bucking retail footfall trends to welcome millions of visitors every year and become the north east’s retail success story.

The centre, which opened in 2005, was built at a cost of €150m, and hailed as one of the most modern, high quality shopping environments in Ireland, aimed at transforming the commercial heart of Dundalk.

The 350,000 sq ft Marshes Centre sits on a 28-acre site and has an innovative design comprising modern and traditional elements, including three domes in the glass ceiling which ensure it is filled with natural light.