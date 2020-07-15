WATCH: Well-known Dundalk photographer Arthur Kinahan wins Dundalk Credit Union car draw

He has been snapping the winner of the Dundalk Credit Union monthly car draw for the past 20 years, but now, after two decades, well-known local photographer Arthur Kinahan has just gone and won the car draw himself!

Stewart Agnew of Dundalk Credit Union rang the Dundalk Democrat photographer last week to break the wonderful news to him.

Check out the video of the phone call.

You can check out more about the Dundalk Credit Union Draw here

Well done Arthur!