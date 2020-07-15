VIDEO
WATCH: Well-known Dundalk photographer Arthur Kinahan wins Dundalk Credit Union car draw
Dundalk Credit Union
He has been snapping the winner of the Dundalk Credit Union monthly car draw for the past 20 years, but now, after two decades, well-known local photographer Arthur Kinahan has just gone and won the car draw himself!
Stewart Agnew of Dundalk Credit Union rang the Dundalk Democrat photographer last week to break the wonderful news to him.
Check out the video of the phone call.
You can check out more about the Dundalk Credit Union Draw here
Well done Arthur!
What a phone call to get from Stewart! Congratulations Arthur Kinahan, it is your turn to step in front of the camera...Posted by Dundalk Credit Union Ltd. on Friday, 10 July 2020
