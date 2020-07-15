Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, July 15, 2020

The death has occurred of Christopher Wallace, Mc Entee Avenue., Dundalk

Peacefully in the tender loving care of Blackrock Abbey, Nursing Home. Christopher, beloved husband of Mary née Dugdale dear father of Claire and John, brother of Ann and Mary and the late John-Joe. Christopher will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, sisters, brother in law Michael-Joe,nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

House private

Due to the continued Government Restrictions on numbers, Christopher’s Funeral will take place privately.