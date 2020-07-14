Men released in Dundalk arson attack investigation

Gardaí in Dundalk that arrested the four men on Monday in connection with an arson attack on a family home in Clontygora Court in Dundalk, in the early hours of Sunday, 5th July 2020 have released two of the men, without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two men remain in Garda custody and have been charged in relation to separate matters and are due to appear before Dundalk District Court, this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.