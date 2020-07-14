Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, July 14, 2020

The death has occurred of Pat Murray, Blackgate, Ravensdale, Dundalk / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sister Carmel, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Pat’s Evening Reception into Church and Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only.

The community may wish to pay their respects and show their support to the family on Tuesday evening as Pat’s funeral cortège makes its way to St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale, passing through Blackgate at 6.45pm approx. and on Wednesday, after Funeral Mass at 12 noon, to Calvary Cemetery.

Social distancing protocols remain in place and people should refrain from handshaking and hugging. You are encouraged to leave a personal message and your memories of Pat in the condolences section below.

The death has occurred of Stephen Rafferty, London and formerly Mullahattina, Carlingford

Peacefully at The Whittington Hospital, London. Lovingly cared for by the dedicated staff of Nazareth House Nursing Home, Finchley, London for the past 10 years. Predeceased by his mother Annie, father Stephen, brothers Pat, Sean and Owen and his sister Mary. Stevie will be sadly missed by his brother Hugh, sister Anna, sister-in-law Elizabeth, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later