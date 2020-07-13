Dundalk woman fondly remembers 'absolute legend' Jack Charlton in Germany

It was weekend that local woman Patricia Goss says she will "never forget".

Back in May 1994, Patricia, originally from Carrickcarnon, was living and working in Berlin and was selected to be the Berlin Rose of Tralee.

Looking back on that time, Patricia explains that all the Roses selected throughout Germany had to travel to Hanover for the final round to find out who would be crowned the German Rose of Tralee.

At the same time, the Republic of Ireland soccer team - and of course Jack Charlton - arrived in town to play a friendly match against Germany before travelling to The World Cup USA '94.

PICTURED: MEETING DUNDALK'S OWN STEPHEN STAUNTON

Ireland went on to beat Germany 2-0 that weekend, and Patricia remembers the incredible occasion.

"The celebrations were unbelievable. The selection of The German Rose was in the same hotel, The Copthorne, that the team was staying in at the time.

"We had brilliant craic with Jack and the team, and even played pool together after the match. Jack was a gentleman and an absolute legend! An experience I will never forget," adds Patricia.