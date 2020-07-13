NEW: Update on payments for Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment and Enhanced Illness Benefit

The Department of Social Protection issued payments valued at €106.8m to 345,600 people for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP). This represents a decrease of 67,300 on the 412,900 people paid last week, the largest weekly decrease to date and a decrease of 252,400 since 5th May when 598,000 people received the payment.

In the past seven days, 44,400 people have closed their claim for a Pandemic Unemployment Payment. Some 19,800 will be receiving their final payment tomorrow.

Similar to last week, the top three sectors in which employees are returning to work this week are Accommodation and Food Services, Other Sectors e.g. hairdressers, barbers and Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and motorcycles.

Again, this week, the largest cohort returning to work is aged 35-44.

Minister for Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands, Heather Humphreys, T.D., today said:

“It is heartening to see that the phased approach set out in the Roadmap to Recovery is now being reflected in the number of people returning to work. Today’s figures are reassuring for employees, businesses and communities throughout the State as they clearly show people getting back to work with a significant fall in the number of people in every county receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment. A further 44,400 people have closed their claims in the past week with 36,600 of these confirming that they are returning to work. I am particularly pleased to see that the number of employees in the Accommodation and Food service area who are back in work again being supported by the Government’s Temporary Wage Subsidy scheme. This number has increased from 8,100 last week to 22,000 this week.”

“The Government is now finalising its work on preparing the July Economic stimulus package that will drive the way for an economic recovery. I am confident this will help the thousands of workers and businesses who were badly impacted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

As well as those availing of the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment, there are now over 66,900 employers who have registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS). An estimated 405,000 employees are currently being supported by the scheme having received a subsidy in their most recent pay period.

The above payments are in addition to the 220,900 people who were reported on the Live Register as of the end of June. All Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments issued will be in recipients’ bank accounts or at their local post office tomorrow, Tuesday, 14th July.

Payment Rates

This is the second week of the two-tiered payment structure for people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Employees whose average weekly earnings in 2019 or January and February 2020 (whichever is the higher) were less than €200 gross will receive a weekly Pandemic Unemployment Payment of €203 a week. This equates to the standard jobseeker rate of payment and as it is higher than the person’s prior earnings will still mean that people, who receive €203 per week, are in receipt of a higher income than they had prior to being laid-off due to Covid-19.



Employees with average earnings of €200 or more a week will continue to receive €350 Pandemic Unemployment Payment. 3 in 4 recipients (75%) will continue to receive €350 per week.



The payment to self-employed people has been assessed based on their 2018 returns to the Revenue Commissioners (Returns for 2019 are not due until later in 2020).



Some 95,800 people will receive the €203 rate of payment this week. The majority of people (249,800) will continue to receive the €350 rate of payment.

Any person who believes that their new payment rate does not accurately reflect their prior earnings can contact the Department to request a review of earnings and forward all supporting documents, which will be matched with Revenue records. They can contact the Department by:

- Emailing PUPRerate@welfare.ie; or

- Writing to Pandemic Unemployment Rerate Requests, DEASP, Intreo Centre, Cork Road, Waterford or

- Calling 1890 800 024

Anybody who requires further information in relation to the rate change, including how it is calculated and information on requesting a review, can access our Frequently Asked Questions at the link here or can contact the Department’s Income Support Helpline at 1890 800 024.

People returning to work

In the past week, some 44,400 people closed their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment of which 36,600 reported that they were returning to work. Of those 36,600 returning to work, some 19,800 are receiving their last payment this week. As the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is a weekly payment paid in arrears, there can be a one week lag in how closures, due to people returning to work, are reflected in the payment data. The reduction in the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will, therefore, be reflected in next week’s figures.

The top three sectors in which employees are returning to work this week are Accommodation and Food Services (12,400), Other Sectors e.g. hairdressers, barbers (5,100) and Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and motorcycles (4,200). A full breakdown of the sectors in this area is set out at Appendix 7 below.

Looking at the age profile of employees returning to work this week, the largest cohort are those aged 35-44 with 8,900 returning to employment, followed by those employees aged 25-34 (8,500). This is followed by 8,400 in the under 25 age group and 6,500 aged 45-54, all of whom are returning to work. Full details are available at Appendix 8.

The number of Pandemic Unemployment Payment recipients who closed their claim since the start of Phase 1 (18th May) and who are currently availing of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) has increased to 69,600 compared to 47,100 this time last week, the biggest increase being in the Accommodation and Food Services sector.

The Department continues to remind workers who are returning to work that they must close their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

In order to ensure that their claim is processed correctly, workers who are returning to work must close their claim for the PUP payment on the actual date that they start back at work. Since the commencement of Phase One of the Government’s Roadmap for the Reopening of Society and Business, over 236,000 employees have closed their claims and returned to work.

The easiest way to close a claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is online via www.mywelfare.ie. Any worker returning to work with an enquiry about closing their claim, can contact the Department’s dedicated income support helpline at 1890 800 024 (Monday to Friday from 9.00am to 5.00pm).

Continued Eligibility to receive Pandemic Unemployment Payment

As is standard with all jobseeker payments people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment are required to confirm their eligibility to continue to receive the payment. They can do this online and must do so today, Monday, 13th July, which is the deadline for PUP recipients to confirm their continued eligibility. Failure to do so may affect their entitlement to continue to receive a payment.

To do so, recipients should use the online portal www.MyWelfare.ie and follow the instructions under the heading ‘continue eligibility to receive Pandemic Unemployment Payment’. This is the simplest and easiest way to do so. Any person who experiences difficulty in doing this should contact the helpline 1890 800 024 (Monday to Friday from 9.00am to 5.00pm.)

Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme

There are now over 66,900 employers who have registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS). Workers whose employers have registered them on the scheme are not eligible to receive a pandemic unemployment payment. In addition workers who were in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment but who have now been registered by their employers on the TWSS are no longer eligible to receive a pandemic unemployment payment.

Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit Payment

To date 52,200 people under age 66 have been medically certified for receipt of the Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit. Just over 7% (3,882) have been diagnosed with Covid-19 while almost 93% (48,318) were required to medically self-isolate.

Since the beginning of June, however, 221 people have been medically certified with having Coronavirus while 1,179 others have been medically certified because they are medically self-isolating.

The sector with the highest number of employees medically certified to receive Covid-19 Illness Benefit continues to be the Human Health and Social Work sector (11,700) followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (11,000) and Manufacturing (7,000). Full details are at Appendices 11, 12 and 13.

Currently, there are 890 people receiving a Covid-19 related Illness Benefit payment from the Department.