LOUTH WEATHER: Another 'middle of the road' week ahead

It's looking like the weather this week will be very much "middle of the road", according to local weather guru Louth Weather today.

In a Facebook update this morning, Louth Weather posted the reason why.

"High pressure off to the South West of Ireland is the biggest influence on our weather. It's close enough to keep things reasonable, but is also pushing lots of Atlantic sourced cloud our way."

We can expect temperatures about average, with the highest on Thursday and Friday. Rainfall below average and light to moderate winds. It'll be cloudy with very little sunshine.

Here's your daily forecast for the week:

MONDAY - A few sunny breaks, but overall cloudy. Most areas totally dry, with just the odd shower about. Light to moderate NW winds. Max 18°C.

TUESDAY - Cloudy with rain at times. Light westerly winds. Max 16°C.

WEDNESDAY - Cloudy overall with a few sunny spells. Dry. Light to moderate westerly winds. Max 18°C.

THURSDAY - Cloudy. Mostly dry. Light to moderate westerly winds. Warm at 22°C.

FRIDAY - Cloudy. Rain at times. Max 20°C.

THE WEEKEND - Generally dry. More sunshine but still on the cloudy side. Temperatures close to 20°C.