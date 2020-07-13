Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, July 13, 2020

The death has occurred of Veronica Durnin (née Laverty), Duffy's Terrace, Castletown Road and formerly Mullaharlin Road, Dundalk, Louth / Haggardstown

Daughter of the late Michael and Ellen and dear mother of Niall, Conor and Stephen. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, grandchildren Ēabha, Sadbh, Conall, Dylan and Jamie, daughters-in-law Edain and Yvonne, Stephen’s partner Sharon, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Veronica’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only.

The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Wednesday, July 15th from St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown at 11am.

The death has occurred of Sharon O'Hagan Donohoe, Carrickmacross, Monaghan / Dundalk

Formerly The Ramparts, Dundalk. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Brian, much loved mum of Dearbhla, Louise, Aoife, Liam, Eainne and the late Baby Niamh and mum to Craig, Katie and Carla, adored nanny of Alex and Noah, dear sister of Francis and David and daughter of the late John and Florence. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, children, grandchildren, brothers, sons-in-law Mark and Michael, sister-in-law Marie, nieces Victoria, Pentony, Wesleigh and Sophie, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on numbers at public gatherings, Sharon’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family and close friends only. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Monday, July 13th from St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, Dundalk at 12 noon. The link to view is www.churchservices.tv/dundalk. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Carrickmacross Cancer Society. House private to family and close friends, please.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Martin (née O'Brien), Dunleer, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret (Maggie), beloved wife of the late Kevin and sister of the late Johnny. Loving mother to Mary, Damien, Colette, Gerard and Kevin. Sadly missed by her daughters, sons, son-in-law Niall, daughters-in-law Elaine, Rachel and Eimear, Colette’s partner Paul, grandchildren, Grace, Sarah, Stephanie, Mark, Charlie, Zack, Max, Zoey and Ben, great-grandaughter Lucy and new baby great-grandson, brother Jimmy, sisters Maria (Usher) and Dolores (Kelly), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Respecting government guidelines, Margaret’s funeral will be offered on Monday at 11 o’clock in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Tenure. Restricted to 100 people.