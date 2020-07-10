Tourism boost as Carlingford Lough Ferry resumes service

As the tourism industry starts to open up again after lockdown, there is welcome news that the Carlingford Lough Ferry between Greencastle in County Down and Greenore in County Louth resumed full service today.

The first daily sailing leaves Greencastle at 9am and then every hour on the hour until 8pm.

Greenore departures run every hour on the half hour from 9.30am until 8.30pm.

The route, initially launched in 2017, is regarded as one of the most scenic ferry routes on the island of Ireland, offering panoramic views of the majestic Mourne and Cooley mountains during the 20 minute crossing.

As well as connecting north and south, it spans two popular holiday destinations. Ireland’s Ancient East and Cooley Peninsula with South Down and the Mourne Mountains.

Commercial Director with Carlingford Lough Ferry, Irene Hamilton commented: "We’re delighted to be able to reopen our service and we’d like to thank all our customers for their patience during the lockdown. Like many other businesses, our team have been working hard to implement our new onboard safety protocols in line with public health guidelines.

"We have a range of new measures in place including regular intensive disinfecting of the public areas, social distancing protocols while onboard and an online pre-booking option that offers customers a 10% discount when they book online prior to travelling. We are confident that we have created a safe environment on board so passengers can enjoy their journey in comfort”.

“With foreign travel restricted, we know that many people will be considering staycations in 2020. Our terminals are located less than an hour from Belfast and Dublin and we are easily accessible. The picturesque areas on both sides of Carlingford Lough offer a range of attractions and activities for both day trippers or those taking short breaks . There are so many great places to stay, explore and discover, from the stunning Cooley Peninsula and majestic Mourne Mountains , to the many forest parks, castles, golf courses, and world class hospitality”.

Tourism in the region will certainly benefit from the reopening of the ferry route, particularly places like Newry, Warrenpoint, Rostrevor, Kilkeel, Newcastle, Downpatrick, Omeath, Carlingford and Greenore.

Carlingford Lough Ferry will also be offering their iconic ‘Lough and Lighthouse Cruises again this summer. These popular Lighthouse Illumination Cruises” will run every Saturday and Sunday evening during five weekends in August.

The two-hour cruises showcase the beauty of the Lough and will take you to within 400 meters of the historic Haulbowline Lighthouse, located just off Cranfield Point, which is still active having been first built in 1824.

These cruises sold out very quickly last year and high demand is expected again when tickets are released.