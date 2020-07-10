Andrea McKevitt to replace Erin McGreehan for Fianna Fail on Louth County Council

Andrea McKevitt from Gyles Quay has been selected to replace Senator Erin McGreehan as Fianna Fail councillor on Louth County Council.

Ms McKevitt took to Facebook this evening to reveal the news.

"Earlier today I received the news that the Fianna Fáil members in Dundalk-Carlingford have chosen me to fill Senator Erin McGreehan's Council seat. It is a wonderful honour to have been selected by my peers."

She added: "Being a member of Louth County Council has been a dream of mine since following the 2009 Local Elections when I was in 6th class, 11 years later and that dream has today come true.

"Thank you to my wonderful family , especially my grandfather Steffie who introduced me to politics some years ago and Cllr Seán Kellyfor supporting me throughout the nomination process. I am so grateful to my local Fianna Fáil colleagues for putting their faith in me to be their representative, I will strive to do my best every day for the people and area I represent."